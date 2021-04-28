Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO/FFSC Rota Spouse Meet & Greet

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.28.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    Kayla Clark, USO Rota's Center Operations Manager, and Jessa Quitiquit, from FFSC Rota, talk about the return of the Spouse Meet & Greet program, a monthly event bringing NAVSTA Rota military spouses together the opportunity to network, share concerns, and meet new friends.

