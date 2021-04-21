Lt. Olivia Peduzzi describes the tele-health capabilities at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota and provides contact information for those in need of assistance.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 04:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66130
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108308741.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Rota Tele-Health, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
