Need to file a claim? Not sure what paperwork you need? The TRICARE 101 series wraps up with everything you need to know about the claims filing process.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 11:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66129
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108308739.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:11
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Composer
|Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 4 - Help! How to File Claims
|Album
|TRICARE 101
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 4 - Help! How to File Claims, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT