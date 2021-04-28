Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 4 - Help! How to File Claims

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 4 - Help! How to File Claims

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    Need to file a claim? Not sure what paperwork you need? The TRICARE 101 series wraps up with everything you need to know about the claims filing process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 11:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66129
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108308739.mp3
    Length: 00:09:11
    Artist Military Health System
    Composer Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 4 - Help! How to File Claims
    Album TRICARE 101
    Track # 4
    Year 2021
    Genre Other
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 4 - Help! How to File Claims, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 3 - Let's Define Cost Terms

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    paperwork
    pharmacy
    reimbursement
    TRICARE claims

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT