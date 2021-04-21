Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 3 - Let's Define Cost Terms

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    When it comes to health care, cost terms, like catastrophic cap, can be confusing. But having a keen understanding of them can prevent unexpected expenses. This episode helps demystify some TRICARE cost terms that may be confusing.

    Guest: Lennya Bonivento, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education and Research Team, Defense Health Agency

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 09:09
    TRICARE Costs
    Premium
    Deductible
    Copayment
    Cost-share

