Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 3 - Let's Define Cost Terms

When it comes to health care, cost terms, like catastrophic cap, can be confusing. But having a keen understanding of them can prevent unexpected expenses. This episode helps demystify some TRICARE cost terms that may be confusing.
Guest: Lennya Bonivento, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education and Research Team, Defense Health Agency
