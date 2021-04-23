Tinker Talks - Assisting our Airmen by giving to the Air Force Assistance Fund

Welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks. This episode we are talking about the Air Force Assistance Fund.



Hardships happen to everyone and often times when it's least expected. The AFAF is a fund designed to directly give back to our Airmen.



The fund raising drive is almost finished, but anyone can donate and give back year round.



Information on how to donate through the website and text message will be found on Tinker's website:

www.tinker.af.mil and also on the Facebook page - @tinkerairforcebase.

