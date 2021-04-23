Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Assisting our Airmen by giving to the Air Force Assistance Fund

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks. This episode we are talking about the Air Force Assistance Fund.

    Hardships happen to everyone and often times when it's least expected. The AFAF is a fund designed to directly give back to our Airmen.

    The fund raising drive is almost finished, but anyone can donate and give back year round.

    This work, Tinker Talks - Assisting our Airmen by giving to the Air Force Assistance Fund, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    Air Force Materiel Command

