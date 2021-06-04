Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meetings - 4/6/2021

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    In lieu of in-person, spring public meetings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division held virtual publcic meetings on April 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2021.

