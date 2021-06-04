Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meetings - 4/6/2021

In lieu of in-person, spring public meetings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division held virtual publcic meetings on April 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 16:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65991
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108279063.mp3
|Length:
|01:13:25
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Spoken - Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
