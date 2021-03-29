Beneath the Wing – Episode 15

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Hawkins, commander of the 133rd Maintenance Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., March 29, 2021. Hawkins shares his story of being a school teacher and getting out into the community.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)