Tinker Talks - Child Abuse Awareness Month

Welcome to Tinker Talks. April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and on this episode we sit down with former guest, Ali Kern of the 72nd Medical Group Family Advocacy Office. She breaks down statistics on various forms of child abuse and gives valuable signs of what to look for and how to help.



Please share the word on this podcast. This is a very important topic that deserves wide attention. It's packed with valuable information and resources and is sure to keep you listening until the very end.



