    Raven Conversations: Episode 60 Month of the Military Child

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    April is the month of the Military Child and recognition of the sacrifices military children make. In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with members from the Washington National Guard Youth Council, Mackenzie Hale, Ethan Warner and their sponsor Robbin Seeberger. In this discussion we talk about some events the Youth Council has going on in support of the month of the military child and other ways they are staying engaged with each other during COVID.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Month of the Military Child
    Washington National Guard
    WANGY
    Washington National Guard Youth Council

