Raven Conversations: Episode 60 Month of the Military Child

April is the month of the Military Child and recognition of the sacrifices military children make. In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with members from the Washington National Guard Youth Council, Mackenzie Hale, Ethan Warner and their sponsor Robbin Seeberger. In this discussion we talk about some events the Youth Council has going on in support of the month of the military child and other ways they are staying engaged with each other during COVID.
