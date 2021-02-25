Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Black History Month with Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand

    Black History Month with Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting Black History Month, February 2, 2021. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 19:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65888
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108260174.mp3
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month with Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand, by LCpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military
    Marines
    MCASIwakuni
    MarineCorpsForcesPacific
    AFNIwakuni
    AmericanForcesNetwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT