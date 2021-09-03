Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips, Commanding General, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an F-35B Lightning II Aircraft for his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 02:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65862
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108258718.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: CG Final Flight, by LCpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT