    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: CG Final Flight

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips, Commanding General, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an F-35B Lightning II Aircraft for his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 02:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65862
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108258718.mp3
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: CG Final Flight, by LCpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

