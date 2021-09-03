Inside Iwakuni Radio News: CG Final Flight

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips, Commanding General, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an F-35B Lightning II Aircraft for his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand)