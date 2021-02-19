Radio spot production informing residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni about the crime prevention hotline. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 02:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65860
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108258705.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crime Prevention Hotline, by LCpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT