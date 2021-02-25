Black History Month with Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting Black History Month, February 2, 2021. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Durand)