    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: MCAS Iwakuni Chief Petty Officer’s Receive Their Anchors

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Chief Selectees from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni receive their anchors at Sakura Theater during their pinning ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. Eight Sailors from various commands were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer for the fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio File by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: MCAS Iwakuni Chief Petty Officer’s Receive Their Anchors, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

