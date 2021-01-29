Inside Iwakuni Radio News: MCAS Iwakuni Chief Petty Officer’s Receive Their Anchors

U.S. Navy Chief Selectees from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni receive their anchors at Sakura Theater during their pinning ceremony on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 29, 2021. Eight Sailors from various commands were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer for the fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio File by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)