    30 PICK UP YOUR MASK

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.26.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production of picking up litter for MCAS Iwakuni Community. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni . (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

