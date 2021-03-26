Radio spot production of picking up litter for MCAS Iwakuni Community. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni . (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 02:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65856
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108258667.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Spots
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30 PICK UP YOUR MASK, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
