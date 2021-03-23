Episode 3: ACFT 3.0: What does it mean!? Join us for a special bonus episode and a chat with MG Lonnie Hibbard, commander, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, about ACFT 3.0. MG Hibbard talks to us about the changes to the test, how we got here, and what to expect in the future.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65838
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108257392.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:04
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The FORSCOM Frontline, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT