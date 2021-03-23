Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    NC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Episode 3: ACFT 3.0: What does it mean!? Join us for a special bonus episode and a chat with MG Lonnie Hibbard, commander, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, about ACFT 3.0. MG Hibbard talks to us about the changes to the test, how we got here, and what to expect in the future.

