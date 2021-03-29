Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #3: Cybersecurity

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Chris Callahan, the chief of the Cybersecurity Engineering and Analysis Branch at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Information Technology Laboratory, discusses a variety of topics related to cybersecurity during a March 29, 2021, episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Callahan talks about the SolarWinds Orion breach (4:39), the dangers hacking can pose to critical infrastructure (6:30), the importance of cybersecurity to national security (10:59), ways smaller entities can improve cybersecurity (12:02), ERDC’s cybersecurity niche (13:30), white-hat hackers (18:29) and offers advice to the public on measures that can be taken to secure networks at home (24:37). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at the ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    podcast
    cyber security
    cybersecurity
    cyber defense
    ERDC
    cyber protection strategies

