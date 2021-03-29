Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #3: Cybersecurity

Chris Callahan, the chief of the Cybersecurity Engineering and Analysis Branch at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Information Technology Laboratory, discusses a variety of topics related to cybersecurity during a March 29, 2021, episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Callahan talks about the SolarWinds Orion breach (4:39), the dangers hacking can pose to critical infrastructure (6:30), the importance of cybersecurity to national security (10:59), ways smaller entities can improve cybersecurity (12:02), ERDC’s cybersecurity niche (13:30), white-hat hackers (18:29) and offers advice to the public on measures that can be taken to secure networks at home (24:37). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at the ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.