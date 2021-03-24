Palmetto Guardian - Episode 93

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Felicia Penn, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Briana Yancey, and retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Darlene Goff about Women’s History Month and the evolution of women in the military. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.