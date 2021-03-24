Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 93

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 93

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Felicia Penn, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Briana Yancey, and retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Darlene Goff about Women’s History Month and the evolution of women in the military. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65781
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108248810.mp3
    Length: 00:23:06
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 93, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    women's history month
    soldiers
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT