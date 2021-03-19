Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 59 10th CST Update

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Capt. Brady Plunkett, the Operations Officer for the 10th Civil Support Team. We caught up with the CST to talk about their recent deployment to the nation's capitol to assist with the Presidential Inauguration, some exercises they have coming up and checking in on missions we’ve seen in the past.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    Civil Support Team
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    10th CST
    Inauguration Support

