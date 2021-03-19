Raven Conversations: Episode 59 10th CST Update

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Capt. Brady Plunkett, the Operations Officer for the 10th Civil Support Team. We caught up with the CST to talk about their recent deployment to the nation's capitol to assist with the Presidential Inauguration, some exercises they have coming up and checking in on missions we’ve seen in the past.



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil