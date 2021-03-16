Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 92

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany Mullen, and U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Hall, South Carolina National Guard personnel security representatives, about suitability and fitness pertaining to security clearances. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 92, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    security clearance
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    suitability

