Palmetto Guardian - Episode 92

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany Mullen, and U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Hall, South Carolina National Guard personnel security representatives, about suitability and fitness pertaining to security clearances. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.