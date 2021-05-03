Raven Conversations: Episode 58 242d Combat Communications Squadron

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Maj Charles Parsons commander of the 242d Combat Communications Squadron. Maj Parsons explains the mission of the 242d Combat Communications Squadron, and their dual purpose to also provide a Joint Incident Site Communication Capability (JISCC) for specific exercises and events. We also talk about the JISCC’s recent deployment to the nation's capitol to assist with the Presidential Inauguration.



