Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 58 242d Combat Communications Squadron

    Raven Conversations: Episode 58 242d Combat Communications Squadron

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Maj Charles Parsons commander of the 242d Combat Communications Squadron. Maj Parsons explains the mission of the 242d Combat Communications Squadron, and their dual purpose to also provide a Joint Incident Site Communication Capability (JISCC) for specific exercises and events. We also talk about the JISCC’s recent deployment to the nation's capitol to assist with the Presidential Inauguration.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65547
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108215159.mp3
    Length: 00:32:24
    Year 2021
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Hometown: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 58 242d Combat Communications Squadron, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    Air Guard
    readiness
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT