In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Maj Charles Parsons commander of the 242d Combat Communications Squadron. Maj Parsons explains the mission of the 242d Combat Communications Squadron, and their dual purpose to also provide a Joint Incident Site Communication Capability (JISCC) for specific exercises and events. We also talk about the JISCC’s recent deployment to the nation's capitol to assist with the Presidential Inauguration.
If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|03.05.2021
|03.05.2021 09:21
|Newscasts
|65547
|2103/DOD_108215159.mp3
|00:32:24
|2021
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 58 242d Combat Communications Squadron, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
