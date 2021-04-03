Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/4/2021

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/4/2021

    MT, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division held its March monthly update call on Thursday, March 4, for Congressional representatives, Tribal, and state and local government officials, to include emergency managers, local levee sponsors and the media to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 18:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65520
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108214491.mp3
    Length: 00:51:35
    Year 2021
    Genre Spoken
    Location: MT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/4/2021, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    Public Outreach
    Runoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT