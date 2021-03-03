Beneath the Wing – Episode 14

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Katherine Morsch, 133rd Airlift Wing, in St. Paul, Minn., Mar. 3, 2021. Morsch talks about her job as a Victim’s Advocate at Camp Ripley and going to Ghana for the Peace Corps.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 07:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65514
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108214196.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:27
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
