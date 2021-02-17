Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHINSEC Siempre Listos Podcast (In Spanish)

    WHINSEC Siempre Listos Podcast (In Spanish)

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    En este episodio, hablamos con el Coronel Cenen Castillo, Subcomandante de Asuntos Policiales de WHINSEC, Instructor Invitado de la Policía Nacional de Panamá, y el Mayor Rogelio Mata, Director del Centro de Desarrollo de la Facultad de WHINSEC.

    Durante nuestra conversación hablamos de sus diversas raíces y como su diversidad ha afectado sus vidas y sus carreras profesionales.
    _________________________________________________________________

    In this episode, we spend time with Colonel Cenen Castillo, WHINSEC Deputy Commander of Police Affairs, Guest Instructor of the National Police of Panama, and Major Rogelio Mata, Director of the WHINSEC Faculty Development Center.

    During our conversation we discussed their diverse roots and how their diversity has affected their lives and careers.

    TAGS

    #SiempreListos USArmyTRADOC USSOUTHCOM USArmySouth USNORTHCOM US Army Combined Arms Center Army Univ

