WHINSEC Siempre Listos Podcast (In Spanish)

En este episodio, hablamos con el Coronel Cenen Castillo, Subcomandante de Asuntos Policiales de WHINSEC, Instructor Invitado de la Policía Nacional de Panamá, y el Mayor Rogelio Mata, Director del Centro de Desarrollo de la Facultad de WHINSEC.



Durante nuestra conversación hablamos de sus diversas raíces y como su diversidad ha afectado sus vidas y sus carreras profesionales.

In this episode, we spend time with Colonel Cenen Castillo, WHINSEC Deputy Commander of Police Affairs, Guest Instructor of the National Police of Panama, and Major Rogelio Mata, Director of the WHINSEC Faculty Development Center.



During our conversation we discussed their diverse roots and how their diversity has affected their lives and careers.