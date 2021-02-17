Palmetto Guardian - Episode 90

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany Mullen, and U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Hall, personnel security representatives, South Carolina National Guard, gives a general overview of security clearances as it relates to service members. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.