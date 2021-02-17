Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 90

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 90

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. Tiffany Mullen, and U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Hall, personnel security representatives, South Carolina National Guard, gives a general overview of security clearances as it relates to service members. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65340
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108192552.mp3
    Length: 00:06:05
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 90, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army
    SCNG
    Security Clearances

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT