Beneath the Wing – Episode 13

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews his wife, Lisa, and military couple Staff Sgt.’s Benjamin and Taylor Nielsen in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 12, 2021. Lisa and the Nielsen’s, share their perspective on what it means to be married to a military member.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)