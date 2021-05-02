Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 56 MSgt. Bergquist is going to Ranger School

    Raven Conversations: Episode 56 MSgt. Bergquist is going to Ranger School

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Master Sgt. Amanda Bergquist from the 141st Air Refueling Wing. MSgt Bergquist is a dental hygienist that has been chosen from a pool of applicants to attend Ranger school later this year. We talk to her about the application process and what training she has been doing to prepare for Ranger school. This interview is again recorded through Teams so please bear with some of the audio inconsistencies.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 11:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65270
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108173640.mp3
    Length: 00:35:30
    Year 2021
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Hometown: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 56 MSgt. Bergquist is going to Ranger School, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fairchild Air Base

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    Air Guard
    readiness
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT