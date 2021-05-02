Raven Conversations: Episode 56 MSgt. Bergquist is going to Ranger School

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Master Sgt. Amanda Bergquist from the 141st Air Refueling Wing. MSgt Bergquist is a dental hygienist that has been chosen from a pool of applicants to attend Ranger school later this year. We talk to her about the application process and what training she has been doing to prepare for Ranger school. This interview is again recorded through Teams so please bear with some of the audio inconsistencies.



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil