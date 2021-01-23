Beneath the Wing – Episode 12

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews fellow 133rd Airlift Wing members, U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Chase Matula, and Senior Airman Daisy Johnson at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 23, 2021. Matula and Johnson talk about their experiences supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Over 700 Minnesota Guardsmen joined Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, and other support to civilian authorities during the Inauguration.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)