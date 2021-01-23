Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 11

    ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, Minnesota National Guard, interviews fellow Minnesota Guardsmen, U.S. Army Maj. Tommy Miller and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dan Kennedy at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 23, 2021. Miller and Kennedy talk about their experiences supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Over 700 Minnesota Guardsmen joined Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, and other support to civilian authorities during the Inauguration.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:32:21
