Beneath the Wing – Episode 11

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, Minnesota National Guard, interviews fellow Minnesota Guardsmen, U.S. Army Maj. Tommy Miller and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dan Kennedy at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 23, 2021. Miller and Kennedy talk about their experiences supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Over 700 Minnesota Guardsmen joined Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, and other support to civilian authorities during the Inauguration.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)