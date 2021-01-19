Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - Life of a Detailer

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    Have you ever wondered about how orders are generated and how Sailor's choose their next duty station? In this two part series, MC2 Brent Pyfrom will uncover just how this process works for Sailors, so that everyone can better understand the world of a detailer.

