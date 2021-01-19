Ears Adrift - Life of a Detailer
Have you ever wondered about how orders are generated and how Sailor's choose their next duty station? In this two part series, MC2 Brent Pyfrom will uncover just how this process works for Sailors, so that everyone can better understand the world of a detailer.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 10:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65152
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108143684.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:06
|Artist
|Ears Adrift
|Composer
|MC2 Levingston Lewis
|Album
|Season 2
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Ears Adrift - Life of a Detailer, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT