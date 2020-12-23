Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - We Have the Watch

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    An episode dedicated to the Sailors and Marines that have the watch during the holidays.

    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines
    USS Wasp (LHD-1)
    All Hands Magazine
    Ears Adrift

