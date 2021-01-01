Palmetto Guardian - Episode 87

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Hooten, 125th Cyber Protection Battalion command sergeant major, and Dr. Dan Bornstein, Professor and Director of the Center for Performance, Readiness, Resilience, and Recovery at the Citadel, talks about what holistic health and fitness (H2F) is and how it can benefit service members in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.