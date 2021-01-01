Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 87

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James Hooten, 125th Cyber Protection Battalion command sergeant major, and Dr. Dan Bornstein, Professor and Director of the Center for Performance, Readiness, Resilience, and Recovery at the Citadel, talks about what holistic health and fitness (H2F) is and how it can benefit service members in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

