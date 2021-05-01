Beneath the Wing – Episode 10

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brad Gardebrecht, 133rd Maintenance Group, in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021. Gardebrecht talks about growing the next generation of maintainers and his favorite aircraft he has worked on.



(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)