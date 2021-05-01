Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 10

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brad Gardebrecht, 133rd Maintenance Group, in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021. Gardebrecht talks about growing the next generation of maintainers and his favorite aircraft he has worked on.

    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 10, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

