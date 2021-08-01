Raven Conversations: Episode 54 Col (Ret) Dezsofi and the IO

In this episode Joe and I sit down with COL (RET) Gerald Dezsofi. During our conversation we talk about his experience in the Washington National Guard, as a leader at all levels throughout his career as a Military Intelligence Officer. We also talk about how the Information Operations environment has changed during his time as the 56th Theater Information Operations Group commander.



