    Raven Conversations: Episode 54 Col (Ret) Dezsofi and the IO

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Joe and I sit down with COL (RET) Gerald Dezsofi. During our conversation we talk about his experience in the Washington National Guard, as a leader at all levels throughout his career as a Military Intelligence Officer. We also talk about how the Information Operations environment has changed during his time as the 56th Theater Information Operations Group commander.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

