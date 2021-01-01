Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 86

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about progress and highlights of 2020. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker, Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65104
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108131142.mp3
    Length: 00:28:09
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 86, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    dod
    ngb
    podcast
    u.s. military
    south carolina national guard
    year in review
    sc national guard
    military
    ng
    u.s. army
    army
    national guard
    highlights
    scng
    palmetto guardian
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

