VMFA-121 Conducts Simulated Close Air Support (Radio)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conduct a simulated close air support exercise, in low-light conditions, for Marines with 3d Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to continue strengthening the integration of air and ground assets within III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)