    VMFA-121 Conducts Simulated Close Air Support (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.15.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conduct a simulated close air support exercise, in low-light conditions, for Marines with 3d Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to continue strengthening the integration of air and ground assets within III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    TAGS

    3rd Marine Division
    JTAC
    F-35
    3rd Recon Battalion
    3RDMARDIV
    VMFA-121

