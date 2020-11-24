Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201124-M-AV179-0003

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.24.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    United Service Organizations (USO) volunteers, participate in a Thanksgiving dinner drop-off for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 24, 2020. The dinner drop-off was done to give the Marines a taste of home while on Unit Deployment Program (UDP). (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64984
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108121701.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201124-M-AV179-0003, by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Thanksgiving
    Checkerboards
    VMFA-312
    UDP

