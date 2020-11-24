United Service Organizations (USO) volunteers, participate in a Thanksgiving dinner drop-off for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 24, 2020. The dinner drop-off was done to give the Marines a taste of home while on Unit Deployment Program (UDP). (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 01:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64984
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108121701.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 201124-M-AV179-0003, by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
