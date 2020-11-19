Iwakuni Barracks Buddies provide pet therapy to residents on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19, 2020. Iwakuni Barracks Buddies is a Facebook group formed to connect pet owners with residents who wish to spend time with animals. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 01:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64983
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108121699.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Barracks Buddies (Radio), by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT