Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni Barracks Buddies (Radio)

    Iwakuni Barracks Buddies (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.19.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Barracks Buddies provide pet therapy to residents on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19, 2020. Iwakuni Barracks Buddies is a Facebook group formed to connect pet owners with residents who wish to spend time with animals. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64983
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108121699.mp3
    Length: 00:00:56
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Barracks Buddies (Radio), by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Dogs
    Pet Therapy
    Iwakuni Barracks Buddies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT