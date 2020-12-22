Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANR NORAD Tracks Santa - Spot 4

    ANR NORAD Tracks Santa - Spot 4

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Audio by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brandon Raile 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Part 4 of Alaska NORAD Region's NORAD Tracks Santa radio spots.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64967
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108118091.mp3
    Length: 00:02:33
    Year 2020
    Genre SPOT
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANR NORAD Tracks Santa - Spot 4, by SCPO Brandon Raile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALASKA
    CHRISTMAS
    NORAD
    SANTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT