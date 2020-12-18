Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 53 Beddall Family

    Raven Conversations: Episode 53 Beddall Family

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode we continue our holiday families in the guard theme from last year and Joe and I sit down with the COL Jonathan Beddall, PVT Jordan Beddal, and CDT Joshua Beddall. During our conversation we talk about what made the Beddall’s join the Washington Army National Guard, what it’s like having a high ranking father and what they would say to other families that are considering the guard.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64924
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108112578.mp3
    Length: 00:42:34
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 53 Beddall Family, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    TAGS

    military history
    Family
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT