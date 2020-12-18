Raven Conversations: Episode 53 Beddall Family

In this episode we continue our holiday families in the guard theme from last year and Joe and I sit down with the COL Jonathan Beddall, PVT Jordan Beddal, and CDT Joshua Beddall. During our conversation we talk about what made the Beddall’s join the Washington Army National Guard, what it’s like having a high ranking father and what they would say to other families that are considering the guard.



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil