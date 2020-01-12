U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Laymon, 169th Security Forces Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kennith Wingard, 218th Regional Training Institute, 5th Battalion instructor, talk about the All Guard Endurance Team. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 18:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64914
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108111794.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:25
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 85, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT