    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 85

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Laymon, 169th Security Forces Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kennith Wingard, 218th Regional Training Institute, 5th Battalion instructor, talk about the All Guard Endurance Team. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

