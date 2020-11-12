Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 52 WAANG Education and Retention

    Raven Conversations: Episode 52 WAANG Education and Retention

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with the Washington Air Guard Education and Retention office, MSgt Sarah Swann, MSgt Jessica Evans, MSgt Jonathan Rivera, and TSgt Roman Watson. During our conversation we talk about joining the Washington Air Guard, the new Beta Federal Tuition Assistance Program and the new Washington State Grant available to members of the Washington National Guard.

    To reach the WAANG education office call: 253-512-3324 or -3325
    To reach the WAANG Recruiting and Retention office call: 253-448-1663
    Follow WAANG recruiting on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WAANGRecruiting
    Or instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waang_recruiting_pnw/

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64862
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108100234.mp3
    Length: 00:32:30
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 52 WAANG Education and Retention, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    Air Guard
    education
    readiness
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT