Raven Conversations: Episode 52 WAANG Education and Retention

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with the Washington Air Guard Education and Retention office, MSgt Sarah Swann, MSgt Jessica Evans, MSgt Jonathan Rivera, and TSgt Roman Watson. During our conversation we talk about joining the Washington Air Guard, the new Beta Federal Tuition Assistance Program and the new Washington State Grant available to members of the Washington National Guard.



To reach the WAANG education office call: 253-512-3324 or -3325

To reach the WAANG Recruiting and Retention office call: 253-448-1663

Follow WAANG recruiting on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WAANGRecruiting

Or instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waang_recruiting_pnw/



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil