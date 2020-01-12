Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 84

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Charlton Grant, South Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, talks about why he started bodybuilding and how that led him to be the second South Carolina National Guard member to compete at Mr. Olympia. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

