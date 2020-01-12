Palmetto Guardian - Episode 83

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about how to deal with stress during the holidays. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
