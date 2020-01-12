Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 83

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 83

    SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, about how to deal with stress during the holidays. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

