Tinker Talks - A Conversation With a COVID-19 survivor

Hello and welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks.

This is a special episode as we turn the microphone over to Tinker Air Force Base Installation Commander, Col. Paul Filcek to have a conversation with a COVID-19 survivor. Mr. Anthony Baumann, Director of the Air Force Sustainment Center Contract Directorate. Mr. Baumann shares the details of his battle with this disease, to include a 10-day stint in the hospital. He was a perfectly healthy person who worked out five days-a-week and talks about the warning signs he missed and had it not been for five very important people in his life, he may not be here today to tell us the story.



Please listen and share Mr. Baumann's powerful story.



