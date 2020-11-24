Beneath the Wing – Episode 8

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sandra Best, Deputy Adjutant General Minnesota National Guard in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 24, 2020. Best shares about her journey from the enlisted ranks to becoming a general officer and her duties as the Special Assistant to the Chief, National Guard Bureau for Diversity.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)