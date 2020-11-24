Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 8

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 8

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sandra Best, Deputy Adjutant General Minnesota National Guard in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 24, 2020. Best shares about her journey from the enlisted ranks to becoming a general officer and her duties as the Special Assistant to the Chief, National Guard Bureau for Diversity.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64695
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108080282.mp3
    Length: 00:41:10
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 8, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Minnesota

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Beneath the Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT