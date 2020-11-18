Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Cancer Survivor shares his story and we Talk Importance of Men's Health Awareness

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. He went in to see the doctor about a shoulder pain that was not going away and it turned into a life saving trip and a valuable lesson of men's health.

    November is Men's Health Awareness Month. We sit down and have a conversation with Ken Lafayette, a cancer survivor. He talks about how he found out, treatments and survival. He also tells us about the impact this had on his family.

    During his visit to the doctor at the 72nd Medical Group the Capt. that did his examination noticed that his PSA had not been done for a few years and recommended that he get the blood work done. That might have been a life or death suggestion.

    Don't take your health for granted. Not everyone will be so lucky. Get your yearly examinations done - especially as you grow older. This is a great conversation with a great outcome.

    Thanks for listening and make sure to share this podcast. Please subscribe to our podcast on this site, or Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
    Until next time...stay healthy, treat each other with respect and have a great week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Cancer Survivor shares his story and we Talk Importance of Men's Health Awareness, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

