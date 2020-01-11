Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 82

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cashion, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffen, and U.S. Army Spc. Josiah Lining, all with the South Carolina National Guard 108th Public Affairs Detachment, about being the face behind the camera as multimedia specialists. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

