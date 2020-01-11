Palmetto Guardian - Episode 82

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cashion, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jerry Boffen, and U.S. Army Spc. Josiah Lining, all with the South Carolina National Guard 108th Public Affairs Detachment, about being the face behind the camera as multimedia specialists. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.