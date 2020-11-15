Beneath the Wing – Episode 7

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj.) Keith Beckwith, 133rd Chaplin Corps in Northfield, Minn., Nov. 15, 2020. Beckwith shares his journey from the Minnesota Army National Guard to the Minnesota Air National Guard and talks about resilience in difficult times.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)