Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 7

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 7

    NORTHFIELD, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj.) Keith Beckwith, 133rd Chaplin Corps in Northfield, Minn., Nov. 15, 2020. Beckwith shares his journey from the Minnesota Army National Guard to the Minnesota Air National Guard and talks about resilience in difficult times.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 16:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64626
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108065113.mp3
    Length: 00:56:46
    Location: NORTHFIELD, MN, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 7, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Minnesota

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW
    Beneath the Wing
    133rd Chaplin Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT