Raven Conversations: Episode 51 WA NG COVID-19 Response

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Col. Kevin McMahan and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland, from Joint Task Force Steelhead. JTF Steelhead has been the Washington National Guard’s main element in support of the COVID-19 response, and during our conversation we work our way through the response from March to present day.



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil